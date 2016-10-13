Weather to improve from today: Met division

Numerous roadblocks occurred yesterday

Weather: Intense low pressure developed in the Bay of Bengal causing heavy rainfall throughout the country for the past two days leading to numerous roadblocks.

Records maintained by the Department of Roads (DoR) state that at least three highways are currently blocked: the Wangdue to Bumthang, Wangdue to Gelephu, and Trongsa to Gelephu.

DoR officials said there are a series of roadblocks between Chuserbu and Trongsa.

Information available on the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) Facebook page indicates that there are 16 roadblocks throughout the country.

The RBP website states that there are roadblocks in Trongsa, Dagana, Lhuentse, Wangduepohodrang and Zhemgang. It was learnt there was a roadblock in Rangitong in Pasakha.

DoR officials also said there is a massive roadblock at Reotala in Trongsa and cautioned travellers to be careful while commuting along the Gelephu-Trongsa highway.

Officials from the meteorology division said an active monsoon caused the rainfall but weather is expected to improve from today.

A senior meteorologist, Tayba Buddha Tamang, said the monsoon usually withdraws by the end of September or the first and second week of October. “Monsoon will withdraw in one or two days,” he said.

Tashi Dema