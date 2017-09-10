WHO presents citation to Bhutan for eliminating measles

Bhutan and the Maldives became the first two countries to eliminate measles in the WHO South-East Asia Region (SEAR) before the regional target of 2020 in June 2017.

In recognition to this momentous public health achievement, Bhutan received the Citation as an appreciation from the WHO SEARO at the ongoing 70th Session of WHO Regional Committee in Maldives.

Bhutanese Healthcare system founded on the principles of primary health care approach, political commitment, alongside the concerted efforts of health workers, officials and partners at all levels, helped achieve this success, a press release from the health ministry stated.

Health minister Tandin Wangchuk acknowledged and dedicated this recognition to all the healthcare workers who walked the extra mile to reach this height. “The ministry is motivated and committed to achieve important health milestones in our pursuit to making Bhutan a nation with the best health,” the press release stated.

Staff reporter