Woman falls into a manhole

A 41-year-old woman from Gelephu is recovering at the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) after she fell into an open sewerage manhole in Rabdeyling, Gelephu.

The woman and her two friends were on an evening walk around the area on November 16 when she fell into the manhole, which was dug to connect sewerage line in the area. The area falls in the local area plan (LAP) III of the thromde.

The woman’s husband, Jigme Dorji, said she visited Gelephu hospital the next day but was sent back saying there was no serious injury. “However she continued to be in pain.”

He took her to the hospital again on November 20 and requested for an ultrasound. “She was then referred to JDWNRH for further examination. Doctors here suspect spleen injury and internal bleeding for which we’re awaiting a CT scan report.”

He said he has already informed Gelephu thromde about the accident and has filed a complaint on the careless construction by the contractor.

Gelephu thromde’s engineer, IP Phuyel, said that the thromde has already warned the contractor to take safety measures at the construction site. “The contractor has to compensate the victim.”

He said that the thromde advised the contractor to immediately contact the victim and negotiate. “If there is any serious injury or medical examination required, the contractor will be held responsible and the thromde will take further action.”

Meanwhile, thromde officials say that rampant LAP III development activities such as the construction of the road, sewerage, water supply and electricity connectivity are on-going at the Rabdeyling area.

The engineer said that the roads are, however, restricted for vehicular movement. “Roads have been blocked because they are still under construction and the sewerage manholes were left open.”

IP Phuyel said that the construction has been on going for almost a year and it is expected to complete by February next year.

Nirmala Pokhre | Tsirang