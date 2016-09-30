Women representation in Trashigang to increase

LG: Women representation in Trashigang is set to rise sharply with 11 women winning local government posts.

Eight are tshogpas-elect and three are mangmis-elect.

Pema Yangkey is the mangmi-elect of Bidung gewog while Dhendup Dema is the mangmi-elect of Shongphu gewog.

The lone woman candidate, Pema Yangden, from Chiya in Udzorong became the first woman mangmi after beating three of her male counterparts.

Two of the eight women tshogpas are Phuntsho Wangmo from Khaling and Tshering Choden from Gomchu chiwogs.

The gewogs of Kangpar and Thrimshing had no women candidates. Drubkhang in Lumang gewog also elected its first woman tshogpa, Tshewang Dema, after she got just three more votes than her counterpart, Tenzin Jamtsho.

From Kanglung, Galey Wangmo from Manthung is the tshogpa-elect while Tshultrim Yangchen is the tshogpa-elect for Khabti-Lungtenzampa chiwog.

Yeshi Lhamo from Dargyeling is the tshogpa-elect.

Yangnyer got at least one woman local leader, Dhendup Dema, in its gewog tshogde, while another woman from Changmey, Phurpa Lhamo, made it into the Shongphu gewog tshogde.

Bidung also penned another woman into its gewog tshogde following Lemphang chiwog’s only candidate, Yeshi Lhamo, securing 92 Yes votes and not a single No vote.

Though only 11 women were elected to the local government, over 22 women participated for various posts including gup.

Pema Cheki from Khaling who contested for the gup post lost to the former gup, Tashi Dorji.

Meanwhile, five gewogs in Trashigang didn’t have a single woman contestant. Phongmey, Merak and Sakteng in the north failed to produce a single woman candidate.

Kangpar and Thrimshing despite being the hometown to the country’s first woman minister, Lyonpo Dorji Choden, did not have any women candidates.

Tempa Wangdi | Trashigang