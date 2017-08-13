Yongla Goenpa’s reconstruction to complete by December

Despite cold and foggy weather both in summer and winter, the reconstruction work on Yongla Riwo Pelbar Dargeycholing Goenpa in Pemagatshel is progressing well, according to the site engineer Karma Tenzin.

He claimed that with about 80 to 90 percent of the work complete, they will be able to meet the December deadline.

Karma Tenzin said that although the collection of local materials began in 2012, the real reconstruction works began in full swing from 2013.

He said that since the physical structure of the lhakhang has been completed, the site development and works inside the lhakhang are in full swing.

It’s a two-storey lhakhang. The painting and flooring on the first floor are completed and about 90 percent of the flooring for the ground floor is also completed.

The site engineer said that the dzongkhag carried out the reconstruction work from 2013 to July 2015 and since then the work was handed over to the contractor.

The lhakhang is being reconstructed with Nu 128 million (M) funding from the government.

Karma Tenzin said that weather, timber and labour shortage are some of the problems, as the Indian labourers charge more wages compared to other places. “We have to bring timber from Bumthang and frequent roadblocks hamper our progress.”

He said the main challenge faced during the reconstruction was constructing the lhakhang by conserving the main relics.

The lhakhang is being reconstructed after the September 2009 earthquake damaged it.

Yongla Goenpa was founded and blessed by Khendrup Jigme Kuendrel following the instructions based on the vision of his master Rigzin Jigme Lingpa in the 18th century. It is believed to have been built by the second Yongla lam Dorji Jamstho in 1736 after the demise of Khendrup Jigme Kuendrel.

Kelzang Wangchuk | Pemagatshel