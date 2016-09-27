Zhemgang goes with 4 former, 4 new gup-elects

Zhemgang: Four new and four former gups are the gup-elects in Zhemgang. There were a total of 25 candidates vying for the post.

According to provisional results, of the two graduates, who contested from Nangkor and Trong gewogs, Wangyel from Trong secured 513 votes while former dzongkhag tshogdu chairperson, Dorji Wangyel, got only 388.

In lower Kheng’s, Goshing and Ngangla gewogs, former gups Sangay Lethro and Rinchen Wangdi are the gup-elects while in Bjoka and Phangkhar, Tshering Wangchuk and Tashi got more Yes votes and are the gup-elects.

Former Nangkor gup, Dorji Wangchu, got 32 more votes than Choezang, a fresh graduate, while Lhamo Gyeltshen secured only 184 votes.

Shingkhar gewog’s former gup, Ngeedup, who contested against three other candidates is the gup-elect.

Trong gewog’s former mangmi candidate, Sangye secured 782 Yes votes to become the mangmi-elect, while Phangkhar gewog’s, Tshering Norbu got 381 votes to secure the mangmi seat.

Nangkor gewog’s Singye Wangchuk got 504 votes to defeat his four opponents and Ngawang Kinga from Shingkhar gewog is the mangmi-elect.

The lone woman candidate in the gewog, Namgyel Dema secured 273 but it wasn’t enough.

Ngangla gewog saw two women candidates contesting for the mangmi post, but none got through. Ngawang Dorji with 423 votes is the mangmi-elect.

In Goshing gewog, Pema Samdrup secured 275, three more than Leki.

Bjoka gave Chophel more votes than its other candidates, while Bardo gewog’s Phurpa Lhamo and Sangay Tempa got less votes than Tshering Tenzin.

Zhemgang town’s lone woman town representative candidate, Tashi Choden, secured 88 Yes and 4 No votes.

Zhemgang town has 346 eligible voters.

Tashi Tenzin | Zhemgang